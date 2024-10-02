'Asked To Work During Endoscopy': Redditors Share How Indian Managers' React To Sick Leaves

The post soon went viral and triggered an array of reactions from Reddit users.

Elon Musk's Tesla has reportedly taken strict measures to address increasing absenteeism, with the company allegedly sending representatives to the homes of up to 30 German employees who had called in sick. This aggressive approach has sparked discussions on social media, with users sharing their own negative experiences of employers reacting poorly to sick leave. One Reddit user asked Indians how their managers responded to them calling in sick, and the replies were a mix of both sad and amusing stories.

"Have you ever had managers who actually check if you're sick when you take a sick day?" asked Reddit user "pranagrapher" in the "Indiasocial" community.

The user further wrote, "Managers are so used to breaching boundaries and breathing down the necks of the employees. Everyone complained about Indian work culture and called it Toxic. But what Tesla is up to is just the next level of toxicity."

The post soon went viral and triggered an array of reactions from Reddit users.

A user shared, "My manager once accused me of faking the reading on my thermometer (102-degree fever)"

Another user claimed, "I once had an accident and my kneecap got dislocated. Mind you, this happened on my way to the office. When I informed my manager, she instructed me to get to the office for a half day."

"My friend's manager went to his home and dragged along the lead of the team to check if the friend was sick since it was a Monday. The lead was helpless as the manager was pressuring him to come along too and finally caved in. Also, since the manager did not have the address, he took the address from the transport team, which provides cabs to employees. Needless to say, my friend complained to the HR," the third user shared.

A user shared that her manager once asked her if her menstrual pain was real. "My colleague was asked by her manager if she could postpone taking her menstrual leave on another day if it isn't too painful as they had a lot of work pending and couldn't afford to approve her leave."

A user shared a shocking incident when the manager asked them to work while getting an endoscopy. "I once needed to undergo an endoscopy and my former team lead wanted me to work during the procedure without even realising how the procedure is done."