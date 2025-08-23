Why Elon Musk Once Called Sergio Gor, Trump's India Envoy Pick, A "Snake"

Sergio Gor, Donald Trump's India ambassador pick, was once called a "snake" by the US President's former confidante, Elon Musk.

Tesla chief's public outburst at Gor, the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, came after he reportedly convinced Trump to withdraw the nomination of Jared Isaacman, a Musk ally who wanted to lead NASA.

"He is a snake," Musk wrote on X on June 19 while replying to a post that said Gor, who was tasked with vetting thousands of staffers, was not fully vetted himself.

He also said Gor was "breaking the law" for not sharing his Standard Form 86, or SF-86, which is required for background investigation for security clearances.

Musk reportedly also clashed with Gor during the billionaire's tenure at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to cut costs by downsizing the federal government and slashing spending.

Musk quit DOGE in May and then had a falling out with Trump early in June after he slammed the US President's sweeping tax-cut and spending bill, saying it was projected to increase federal debt.

Sergio Gor: Trump's India Envoy Pick

Donald Trump on Saturday said he has nominated his "great friend" Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

In a social media post, he said Mr Gor, 38, "has been at my side for many years".

"As Director of Presidential Personnel, Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time - Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled! Sergio will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation," he said.

He said Gor worked on his "historic" presidential campaigns and published his "best-selling books".

"Sergio's role as Director of Presidential Personnel has been essential to delivering on the unprecedented Mandate that we received from the American People. For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador," Mr Trump wrote.

Sergio Gor, who built close ties with Trump following his first term and helped raise funds for his 2024 presidential campaign, said he was "beyond grateful" to the US President for the nomination.

He said it will be the "honour of my life to represent the United States".

His nomination comes amid increasing tensions between the US and India after Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including 25 per cent as a penalty for buying Russian oil.