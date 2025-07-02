"So Tempting To Escalate": Musk Responds To Trump's Deportation Threat

Billionaire Elon Musk reacted to his simmering feud with US President Donald Trump over the Republican's flagship spending legislation, saying he was "tempted" to escalate the tensions but would "refrain for now". Tech mogul's remarks came after Trump threatened to deport him to South Africa for criticism of the divisive One Big Beautiful Bill-- that was approved by the Senate on Tuesday.

"So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now," Musk wrote on X, reacting to a video of Trump threatening to deport the tech tycoon and strip federal funds from his businesses.

Trump-Musk Feud

Musk, the world's richest person, was Trump's biggest political donor in the 2024 election. The two became inseparable allies during Trump's initial months back in the White House as Musk headed the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). But since the SpaceX and Tesla boss left his DOGE position in May, he had been threatening to turn his riches against Trump, mulling a rival political party to challenge Republican lawmakers who vote for the president's flagship spending bill.

Trump's Threat

Trump, 79, reacted vengefully on Tuesday when asked if he would consider deporting Musk, who has held US citizenship since 2002.

"We'll have to take a look," he told reporters as he headed to the opening of a new migrant detention centre in Florida dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz."

Trump also signalled that he could take aim at the huge contracts and subsidies that Musk's SpaceX rocket and Starlink satellite internet businesses receive from the US government.

"We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon," Trump said.

Trump added: "I don't think he should be playing that game with me."

Trump had made similar comments on Monday, saying Musk was attacking the bill because he was annoyed that it had dropped measures to support the electric vehicles (EV) industry.

"Without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa," Trump said on his Truth Social network.