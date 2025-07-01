He "Will Do Everything To Damage" Trump, Warns Elon Musk's Ex-Friend

A former friend of Elon Musk has warned Donald Trump that the billionaire doesn't really move on and may try everything in his power to cause "damage" to the President's reputation.

Philip Low, an award-winning neuroscientist, said he experienced Mr Musk's vindictive side firsthand after removing the Tesla CEO from his company's advisory board in 2021. Their bond changed permanently, he said, adding, "I made my displeasure known to him as one of his closest former friends at that point, and I blocked him."

Mr Low, founder of the neurotechnology firm NeuroVigil, has known Mr Musk for 14 years. "I've had my share of blowouts with Elon over the years," he told POLITICO, adding, "Knowing Elon the way I know him, I do think he's going to do everything to damage the president."

He believes Mr Musk hasn't truly forgiven Trump after their ugly fallout on social media last month.

The two seem to have been made up in some way, which Mr Low describes as "purely cosmetic" and "transactional."

Mr Musk has a pattern, the former friend claimed. First, he tries to take control of companies, and if he fails at it, then he creates a competing company to challenge them, he said.

Mr Musk and Trump were clearly headed for a collision course, but it seemed like the President tried to make it look as if they were on the same page by supporting the tech mogul's aggressive behaviour, he said.

He mentioned that most of the people who know Mr Musk believe that he has changed over time. He said he always felt Mr Musk had this side to him, but earlier he used to hide it, and now he has become more comfortable showing that part of himself.

Mr Low said, "Musk has been humiliated," adding that he might still appear to support Trump publicly, but in reality, their alliance is over.

Last month, the billionaire also called for a new political party in the US after criticising President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill", which he described as unnecessary spending.