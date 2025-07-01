Why Donald Trump Is 'Looking Into' Deporting Elon Musk

After billionaire Elon Musk slammed US President Donald Trump's flagship spending bill, the latter said he could consider deporting Musk. "I don't know. We'll have to take a look," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if he would consider deporting Musk.

Musk is a naturalised US citizen, who originally hails from South Africa. Trump said that the administration might turn the Tesla chief's agency 'DOGE' or Department of Government Efficiency on him.

"We might have to put DOGE on Elon," he said. "You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon."

Musk responded to the news by replying on X to a post highlighting the video of the president threatening deportation. He said, "So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now."

The Space X CEO led DOGE as a special government employee which aimed at cost-cutting measures for the federal government.

Musk has been criticising Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' as it takes away the measures to support electric vehicles. He has also threatened to support electoral challenges against lawmakers who vote for the bill and has been vocal about the bill's negative impact on America's national debt.

"He's losing his EV mandate. He's very upset about things, but you know, he could lose a lot more than that, I can tell you right now. Elon can lose a lot more than that", Trump said. He also made a post on Truth Social and attacked Musk, "without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa."

It is worth noting that Musk was Trump's biggest donor in the 2024 election and maintained a near constant presence at the newly elected president's side. Currently, Musk has renewed calls for the formation of a new political party called the "America Party" if the bill is passed.

