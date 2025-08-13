Mexico, In Deal With Team Trump, Expels 26 Top Cartel Leader Wanted By US

Mexico sent 26 high-ranking cartel figures to the United States Tuesday in the latest major deal with the Trump administration as American authorities ratchet up pressure on criminal networks smuggling drugs across the border.

Those handed over to US custody include Abigael González Valencia, a leader of "Los Cuinis," a group closely aligned with notorious cartel Jalisco New Generation or CJNG. Another defendant, Roberto Salazar, is wanted in connection to the 2008 killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy. Other prominent figures have ties to the Sinaloa Cartel and other violent drug trafficking groups.

The transfers are a milestone for the Trump administration, which is made dismantling dangerous drug cartels a key Justice Department priority. It's the second time in months that Mexico has expelled cartel figures accused of narcotics smuggling, murder and other crimes amid mounting pressure from the Trump administration to curb the flow of drugs onto American streets.

"These 26 men have all played a role in bringing violence and drugs to American shores - under this Department of Justice, they will face severe consequences for their crimes against this country," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. "We are grateful to Mexico's National Security team for their collaboration in this matter."

The cartel figures were put on planes to the US after the Justice Department agreed not to seek the death penalty against any of the defendants or against any cartel leaders and members sent to the US in February. That transfer was of 29 cartel figures, including drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a US DEA agent in 1985.

"This transfer is yet another example of what is possible when two governments stand united against violence and impunity," US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson said in a statement. "These fugitives will now face justice in US courts, and the citizens of both of our nations will be safer from these common enemies."

The February transfers came as Mexican officials were trying to head off the Trump administration's threat of imposing tariffs on Mexican imports. Late last month, President Donald Trump spoke with Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum and agreed to put off threatened 30% tariffs for another 90 days to allow for negotiations.

Sheinbaum has shown a willingness to cooperate more on security than her predecessor, specifically being more aggressive in pursuit of Mexico's cartels. But she has drawn a clear line when it comes to Mexico's sovereignty, rejecting suggestions by Trump and others of intervention by the US military.

Also included in the group expelled Tuesday was Servando Gómez Martinez, also known as "La Tuta," a former school teacher who became one of Mexico's most-wanted drug lords as head of the Knights Templar cartel. He was captured in 2015 and sentenced to 55 years in a Mexican prison in June 2019.

Gomez led the quasi-religious criminal group that once exercised absolute control over Michoacan and he liked to appear in interviews and videos. The cartel orchestrated politics, controlled commerce, dictated rules and preached a code of ethics around devotion to God and family, even as it murdered and plundered.

Abigael González Valencia is the brother-in-law of CJNG leader Nemesio Ruben "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, a top target of the US government. Abigael González Valencia was arrested in February 2015 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and had been fighting extradition to the United States since then. The US government has offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to "El Mencho's" arrest or conviction.

Alongside his two brothers, Abigael González Valencia led "Los Cuinis," which financed the founding and growth of the CJNG, one of the most powerful and dangerous cartels in Mexico. CJNG traffics hundreds of tons of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl into the United States and other countries and is known for extreme violence, murders, torture, and corruption.

One of his brothers, Jose González Valencia, was sentenced in Washington's federal court in June to 30 years in a US prison after pleading guilty to international cocaine trafficking. Jose González Valencia was arrested in 2017 under the first Trump administration at a beach resort in Brazil while vacationing with his family under a fake name.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)