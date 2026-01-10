Upset Over Fight With Husband, Hyderabad Woman Poisons Son, Then Kills Self

A 27-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her 10-month-old son and later died by suicide in Hyderabad, reportedly following ongoing domestic disputes with the husband.

The child's grandmother also allegedly attempted suicide after seeing the mother and child lying dead.

The woman has been identified as 27-years-old Sushma, who was married four years ago to Yashwanth Reddy, a chartered accountant. The couple had a 10-month-old son, Yashavardhan Reddy. Family members told police that the couple had been having frequent quarrels in recent days.

According to police, Sushma had gone to her mother Lalitha's (44) house for shopping related to a family function. While at the house, she reportedly went into another room with her baby, administered poison to the child and then took her own life.

In the evening, around 9:30 pm, Yashwanth Reddy returned home from work. Finding the bedroom locked from inside, he broke open the door and found his wife and son lying unconscious. They were later declared dead, after which he informed the police.

On seeing her daughter and grandson lying dead, Lalitha was unable to bear the shock and allegedly attempted suicide. She was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Preliminary inquiry suggests the incident occurred due to domestic disputes between the couple.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and are recording statements from family members and others to establish the exact sequence of events.