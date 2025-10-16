Bengaluru Student Headed For Exam Approached From Behind, Throat Slit

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old college student was brutally murdered in broad daylight near the Srirampura railway track in Bengaluru earlier today.

The victim, identified as Yamini Priya, was a B.Pharm student at a college in the Hosakerehalli area of the Karnataka capital.

She is sad to have left home around 7 am, saying she had an exam and was on her way back home when the attack took place.

As she was walking near the Mantri Mall area, a youth is said to have approached her from behind, slit her throat, and fled the scene. Locals who witnessed the incident alerted the police, the Srirampura police, who rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection and collected evidence from the scene of the crime

The police have launched a manhunt for the accused, and the investigation is underway.