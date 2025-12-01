Bengaluru Traffic Cop Stops Auto After Accident, Driver "Kidnaps" Him

A dramatic incident unfolded in Bengaluru after an autorickshaw driver, accused of driving on the wrong side of a one-way road, rammed into a scooter and later fled with a traffic police officer still inside the vehicle.

According to a complaint filed by the traffic police officer, he was on traffic regulation duty on the night of November 27. Between 9 pm and 9.15 pm, the officer noticed an autorickshaw coming from the 10th Cross, Sadashivanagar, against the one-way direction.

The autorickshaw collided with an oncoming scooter. The officer approached the vehicle and questioned the driver for violating the traffic rule.

The Kidnapping

The officer instructed the autorickshaw driver to park the vehicle on the roadside. Although the driver initially agreed, he suddenly sped up towards Hebbal as the officer was still seated inside the autorickshaw while questioning him.

Despite the officer repeatedly ordering him to stop, the driver increased speed. During the struggle, the officer fell onto the road, causing his walkie-talkie to be completely damaged.

Driver Abandons Auto, Yet To Be Caught

The driver then continued driving and later abandoned the vehicle near Gangannagar before escaping on foot. Two cops and a few locals are said to have assisted the traffic police officer.

The police then managed to seize the autorickshaw and, during inspection, found a dagger/knife inside the vehicle.

The driver has been charged with endangering public safety, causing an accident, obstructing police on duty, damaging government equipment, and carrying a weapon in the vehicle.

The Sadashivanagar Traffic Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused driver. Further investigation is in progress.