"Motivating Myself...": Bengaluru Man Leaves Corporate Job To Drive Auto, Sparks Debate

A video featuring a Bengaluru man explaining why he left his corporate career to become an auto-rickshaw driver has gone viral on social media, resonating with people across the country.

In the video, Rakesh shared that his goal is to inspire himself and others who are thinking about quitting their jobs. He captioned the video, saying it could be helpful for those considering leaving their current careers. The video begins with the words: "Auto driver, no longer a corporate slave."

In the video, Rakesh says he's not afraid of a new beginning. He explains that this video is for those going through the most difficult times in their lives. He recalls a time when he almost considered giving up and thought he wouldn't recover. Rakesh says, "But here I am, driving an auto, and life won't end me or defeat me." He also explained that the most important thing is to keep living life and focus on something meaningful.

Watch Video Here:

Rakesh also discussed the importance of money. He said that money is important, but it's not everything in life. He advised people to find true purpose and value in life. Rakesh said that if life throws an obstacle, one should face it, not run or hide. He ended the video by wishing everyone well.

Social Media Reaction

The video got viral on social media, and many shared supportive and inspiring messages. One person wrote that they, too, had left a corporate job last year, and although it wasn't easy, they found joy in learning and growing.

Many praised Rakesh's courage and outlook on life, calling it inspiring for anyone considering a major change.

A user commented, "I am an MBA with HR and Marketing I am a driver..I also ride rapido."

Another user noted, "I don't see a man driving an auto I see a man who won over ego & social taboo! You are inspiring!"

"More power to you. I left my corporate job last year and I won't say it's been easy taking that leap of faith, but I m happiest learning and growing," added a third user.