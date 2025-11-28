Dalit Man Dies In Custody, Bengaluru Cops, Rehab Centre Under Probe

A 24-year-old Dalit man, who was allegedly beaten in police custody and later admitted to a private rehabilitation center in Bengaluru, died under mysterious circumstances on November 26.

Darshan's mother Adilakshmi has filed a detailed complaint accusing Viveknagar Police personnel and the Unity Foundation Rehab Centre of custodial violence, illegal detention, and negligence.

According to the complaint, Darshan, who had a history of alcohol addiction, was taken into custody by Viveknagar Police on November 12 after an alleged altercation near his residence. The complainant claims that despite repeated requests, the police neither released him nor allowed her to meet him.

Adilakshmi alleged that Assistant Sub-Inspector Pawan and two other policemen brutally assaulted Darshan inside the station, leaving him unable to walk.

Later, on November 15, the complainant was informed that the police had arranged to admit him to the Unity Foundation Rehab Centre near Madanayakanahalli.

She claimed to have paid Rs 2,500 for his admission after being pressured by police. The family was told by the rehab centre every day that Darshan was recovering.

On November 26, Adilakshmi said the family received a call stating he had died due to "breathing difficulties". When the family rushed to the centre, the body was not there. They were directed to Nelamangala Government Hospital, where doctors informed them that Darshan had been brought dead.

The family found multiple injury marks on his chest, back, hands and legs, raising suspicion of severe physical assault.

Following the complaint, Madanayakanahalli Police registered a case under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other Indian Penal Code provisions against Pawan, two unnamed policemen, and the management of Unity Foundation Rehab Centre.

The body was later shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where a postmortem was conducted. Doctors documented several old injuries.

The complainant alleged that her son, a member of a Scheduled Caste, died due to custodial assault by upper-caste police personnel and subsequent negligence by the rehab centre. Investigation is underway.