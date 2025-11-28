Advertisement
India's GDP Grows By 8.2% In Q2, Highest In Six Quarters

India's real GDP is estimated to have grown by 8.2 per cent in the July-September quarter of the current financial year 2025-26 over a 5.6 per cent growth rate in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, official data showed Friday.

India's economy grew 8.2% year-on-year in July-September, accelerating from the 7.8% growth reported in the previous quarter, as strong consumer spending and manufacturing remained key drivers amid global trade uncertainties, official data showed Friday.

The National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), has released the Quarterly Estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the July-September quarter.

India's nominal GDP grew at an 8.7 per cent rate during the September quarter, data showed today.

To boost the domestic economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed tax cuts and labour reforms while resisting US demands to strike a trade deal by lowering tariffs across key sectors, including agriculture.

