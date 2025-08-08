Setback for PMK's S Ramadoss: High Court Clears Way for Anbumani-Led Council Meet

In a major blow to PMK founder Dr. S Ramadoss, the Madras High Court today dismissed a plea to restrain his son, PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss from convening the PMK General Council meeting tomorrow.

The petition was filed by Murali Shankar, who was appointed as General Secretary by Dr. Ramadoss himself. He had sought a ban on the meeting in Mamallapuram, arguing that only the party founder had the authority to convene such a meeting, and termed the one announced by Anbumani as "illegal".

The case, heard by Justice Anand Venkatesh, took a dramatic turn when the judge summoned both leaders-father and son-for a private conversation in his chamber. Anbumani appeared in person, while Dr. Ramadoss participated via video call.

Following the hearing, Justice Venkatesh dismissed the plea and refused to restrain the scheduled meeting. He further advised both parties to move a civil court to resolve their internal leadership dispute.

Anbumani's legal team argued that the meeting had been convened in accordance with the party's by-laws, and both the party president and general secretary were empowered to call for it. They also noted that Dr. Ramadoss was formally invited to the General Council through both personal and written communication.

The police, in their submission, said the event was set to be held indoors, and any intervention would be considered only in case of law and order issues.

The internal feud between the father and son came out in the open after Dr. Ramadoss appointed his grandson Mukundan (his daughter's son) as Youth Wing President, a move that saw Anbumani storming out of the meeting in public dissent.

Subsequently, both factions have engaged in a tug-of-war, making competing appointments and expelling office bearers from each other's camps.

While Dr. Ramadoss unilaterally removed Anbumani as party president, declared himself as founder and president, and named Anbumani the working president, the latter maintained silence and carried on with party affairs.

Dr. Ramadoss had even alleged that his son lacked the leadership skills to steer the party forward.

With elections just eight months away, the infighting has left the PMK cadre confused, as there is no clarity on alliances or who will be the face of the campaign or announce candidates.

The PMK, once a major regional force with 20 MLAs and a key player in coalition governments at the Centre, now holds only five Assembly seats after a prolonged decline. The party had long enjoyed the reputation of being a kingmaker, often switching between the DMK and AIADMK alliances.