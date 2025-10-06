PMK Founder S Ramadoss Admitted To Chennai Hospital, Son Says Condition Stable

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, where he underwent a cardio angiogram today.

His son and party leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said his father was currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under medical observation.

"I couldn't meet him but spoke to the doctors. There's nothing to worry. He'll be in the ICU for about six hours," Anbumani said, adding that doctors had advised two days of rest as an inpatient.

The hospital is yet to issue an official medical bulletin on Dr Ramadoss' condition.

The development comes amid a recent tussle between the father and son over party leadership. The 86 -year-old veteran had recently stripped Anbumani of his post as PMK president and announced that he was resuming charge as Founder-President. Anbumani, however, maintains that he continues as the party's president, claiming his appointment was made by the General Council and remains valid.