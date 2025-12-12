PMK Leader's Visit To Vijay-Led TVK's Headquarters Sparks Alliance Buzz

K Balu, a key member of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss' team, triggered speculation of a possible alliance when he made a surprise visit to actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party's headquarters on Thursday.

Balu said the purpose was his visit was to invite the TVK to participate in their December 17 protest in Chennai, demanding a caste-based survey in the state. Asked if this is an indication for an electoral alliance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Balu told NDTV, "This visit is only protest related. Who knows what will happen later?"

Balu had met TVK General Secretary Bussy Anand and Chief Coordinator of the Administrative Committee K A Sengottaiyan.

Both the PMK and TVK have been demanding caste census by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The state government has said a caste-based census would be legally admissible only if done by the Union government. TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna said, "The DMK's claim is an eyewash. PMK has given us a letter regarding a good cause. We will share this with our leader and announce a decision".

The TVK has promised a share in power if the alliance led by it is elected to power. So far, no major political parties have joined hands. A deal would be mutually beneficial, with the PMK's strength in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu likely to be an asset to the TVK. The PMK, which has been unsuccessfully attempting to capture power on its own, could share power if the TVK-led alliance manages to win elections.

The PMK, which champions the cause of the Vanniyar community, is known to traditionally switch sides between the DMK and AIADMK and be with the winning side every election. In 2006, it had its best tally of 18 MLAs. Over the years, its political calculations went horribly wrong. It fought the 2021 and 2024 elections as part of the AIADMK alliance and won five seats after a ten year break. However, the party is facing an internal tussle between PMK founder Dr Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss. It's not clear yet if the party would go through a split before elections.

Tamil Nadu may be heading for a four-cornered contest. Hours after Balu's visit, TVK's district secretaries also constituted two committees to negotiate seat-sharing with potential partners and to draft the party's election manifesto. The party also empowered Vijay to decide on alliances with parties open to accepting his leadership.