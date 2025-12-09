Actor-Politician Vijay's First Rally Since Karur Stampede Today, Venue Puducherry

Actor-politician Vijay is all set to address his first public meeting in Puducherry on Tuesday, speaking from the rooftop of his campaign bus in what his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam or TVK, insists is a standalone gathering and not a roadshow. This will be his first outdoor political event since the Karur stampede of September that killed 41 people.

A member of Vijay's team told NDTV, "Sir will speak from the bus top. The bus has already left Chennai."

The Puducherry Police, who initially denied permission for a roadshow citing cramped streets and narrow lanes - have granted approval with several strict conditions: Only 5,000 people can attend, and entry is restricted strictly through QR-coded invites issued by the TVK.

People from neighbouring Tamil Nadu will not be allowed to participate.

"We are deploying 800 police personnel for this meet," a senior police officer told NDTV. Authorities have insisted on enclosures with a capacity of 500 each for better crowd control. Videos shared by the party show the venue layout exactly as instructed by the police, along with several newly installed CCTV cameras.

The TVK must also ensure drinking water, toilets, ambulances and other safety amenities.

In an advisory, the party has urged pregnant women, children, the differently abled and the elderly to avoid attending, citing safety concerns. The party workers and supporters have been cautioned against climbing buildings, rooftops, treetops or transformers and instructed not to follow Vijay's vehicle.

Vijay, who enjoys massive support in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, is keen on consolidating his party's footprint in the Union Territory. His visit is politically significant and comes while a CBI probe continues into the Karur stampede.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier blamed his delayed arrival for the tragedy -- which Vijay dismissed as a political conspiracy by the ruling DMK. He had also blamed the police for lapses. The state government and the DMK have denied the allegations.

After Puducherry, Vijay is expected to resume his statewide tour in Tamil Nadu from Erode later this month.

Puducherry's political landscape adds further intrigue: The current ruling coalition features the NR Congress in alliance with the BJP, while the opposition bloc comprises the Congress and the DMK.

Vijay has openly declared the BJP his "ideological enemy" and the DMK his "political enemy". His moves in Puducherry gain additional weight amid reports of a few Congress leaders recently meeting him.

Vijay is expected to address the gathering around 11 am. The public meeting must conclude by 12:30 pm, as mandated by police.