"Absolutely Not A Setback": PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss On Internal Rift

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has dismissed concerns that the party's internal conflict will weaken its chances in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, he said the Election Commission (EC) has officially recognised him as the party chief.

The PMK has been facing a leadership tussle for months, following differences between party founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani. Two factions have since claimed ownership of the party and its symbol.

Anbumani, however, said the EC's stand is clear.

"The Election Commission has recognised me as PMK President. They have allotted me the Mango symbol and authorised my signature in Form A and Form B. The office I occupy is the official PMK office. There is no doubt about it."

He added that the internal issues have not affected the party's momentum.

"Absolutely no setback. We will announce our alliance decision in a few weeks. We will make the right decision."

PMK, which commands notable MBC support in Tamil Nadu, contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as part of the BJP-led NDA but failed to win any seats, securing 4 per cent vote share. In the 2021 Assembly election, the party recorded 3.8 per cent vote share in the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

With the internal conflict still unresolved, PMK is in a position to prove its electoral relevance ahead of 2026.