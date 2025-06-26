PMK's S Ramadoss Reasserts Leadership, Opens Door For BJP Alliance In 2026

In a dramatic reaffirmation of his control over the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), party founder S Ramadoss on Wednesday declared that he remains the undisputed chief of the party - not his son and former Union minister Anbumani Ramadoss.

In a candid interview with NDTV's Sam Daniel, S Ramadoss dismissed Anbumani's leadership.

"I will hold the alliance talks, I will decide the seat-sharing. Anbumani doesn't have leadership. He should have gone to every village - he didn't."

While refusing to reveal further internal issues, he hinted, "There are some other reasons. I don't want to say them now."

Despite the apparent rift, S Ramadoss ruled out any split in the party.

"There is no chance of a split. The difference of opinion will be sorted," he said, adding he had not blocked younger leadership. "I made Anbumani Union Health Minister when he was 35. He enjoyed and toured the world."

On questions over whether Anbumani could be removed, S Ramadoss was firm: "It's not correct that Anbumani can't be removed. I can call the General Council - everyone will accept my decision."

Looking ahead to the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, S Ramadoss said he was open to continuing the alliance with the BJP. "I am happy being part of the BJP alliance. The AIADMK has accepted the BJP alliance. We too can consider it. But the General Council will decide," he said.

At the same time, he said the PMK has ideological differences with the BJP on key cultural and linguistic issues.

"Hindi imposition is there - we are crying," he said. "The Centre's three-language policy is an indirect way to impose Hindi. PMK doesn't agree with it. Tamil Nadu only wants Tamil and English."

On another sensitive topic, S Ramadoss said he agreed with the DMK's opposition to population-based delimitation. "Tamil Nadu will lose its proportion of MPs in parliament if this happens. I agree with the DMK on this."

On assessing the DMK's governance over the past four years, S Ramadoss refrained from direct criticism. "I don't want to criticise the ruling DMK. The people will decide," he said.

He also condemned remarks made at a recent Hindu Munnani organised Lord Muruga conference in Madurai, where a video critical of social reformers like Periyar and Annadurai was played. "It is very bad to criticise late leaders who are respected by the people. It is not good," he said.

S Ramadoss praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's performance in his third term, calling it "very good," even as he acknowledged the BJP had not secured a majority on its own. "But, Modi as PM is performing very well," he said.

When asked if the party's declining fortunes - from 20 MLAs in 2001 to just 5 now - were linked to shifting alliances, S Ramadoss was unapologetic. "I am not ready to say anything on past alliances. The past is past. Why should we criticise ourselves?"

Defending his family's dominance in the PMK, S Ramadoss said, "Family politics is everywhere in India. I have promised not to take any elected position." The PMK currently has S Ramadoss as founder, Anbumani as president, and Anbumani's son in a rising role.

Anbumani Ramadoss has yet to publicly respond to his father's remarks.