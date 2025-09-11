PMK Founder S Ramadoss Expels Son Anbumani From Party Months Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

In what could further weaken the NDA in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Thursday expelled his son and former party president Anbumani Ramadoss from the party's primary membership. He was also stripped of his post as Executive President.

The PMK Administrative Council, under Dr Ramadoss, announced that Anbumani had failed to respond to a show-cause notice served earlier. "There has been no explanation from him. We believe he has no explanation to offer and that he accepts the allegations against him. His actions amount to an attempt to destroy the party," Dr Ramadoss said.

There has been no response yet from Anbumani.

A Family Rift Turns Political

The father-son feud has been simmering for more than a year. Trouble began when the senior Ramadoss appointed his grandson Mukundan (daughter's son) as chief of the PMK's youth wing. Upset, Anbumani openly opposed the move, dropped the microphone, and stormed out of a meeting when his father insisted on the appointment.

What followed was a power struggle. Dr Ramadoss reclaimed the party president's post, demoting Anbumani to Executive President. But Anbumani rejected the decision, insisting he had been chosen as president by the PMK's General Council and continued to claim the post.

While both sides convened key meetings, eventually, the PMK Administrative Council under the Senior issued a show-cause notice listing 16 allegations. The charges against him include inappropriate behaviour, attempt to create a split in the party, and misuse of the party's official social media handle to make derogatory remarks against Dr Ramadoss. With no response, the party has now expelled him.

NDA In Turmoil

The development comes at a time when the NDA in Tamil Nadu is already in a shambles. O. Panneerselvam (OPS) and TTV Dhinakaran, both from the Thevar community, have walked out of the alliance. The AIADMK is grappling with an internal rift, with senior leader KA Sengottaiyan pushing for the return of all expelled leaders. No major allies have joined the NDA so far, even as the ruling DMK's alliance remains intact and united.

Implications For Elections

With Assembly elections just seven months away, the expulsion of Anbumani is expected to impact the PMK's prospects, and by extension those of the NDA in Tamil Nadu, if the father and son fail to reconcile. The PMK commands significant influence in the northern districts of the state, with a strong support base among the Vanniyar community.

Background Of Discontent

In an exclusive interview with NDTV earlier, Dr Ramadoss had openly criticised Anbumani's leadership style, accusing him of enjoying power but failing to reach out to the grassroots. He had also asserted, "I am the PMK President now, not Anbumani." Significantly, he had admitted that the PMK, once known for aligning with winning coalitions, had "got its calculations wrong for a decade" and failed to win elections consistently until 2021.