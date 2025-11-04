PMK MLA's Vehicle Attacked In Tamil Nadu's Salem, Party Factionalism Suspected

In a disturbing incident of suspected intra-party violence, a car believed to be that of R Arul, MLA from the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), was attacked at Vazhappadi in Tamil Nadu's Salem district.

A video, which NDTV cannot independently verify, shows two groups throwing stones at each other, brandishing logs and shouting abuses. One of the targets appears to be an SUV that the lawmaker was travelling in.

A few police personnel were also visible in the footage, apparently unable to prevent the violence and imploring individuals to step back.

According to a senior police officer, investigators suspect the incident arose from a deep-rooted factional split within the PMK, and preliminary reports suggest it was "an attack over division in the party".

The officer also said that "attackers targeted only Arul's car, and none were injured."

Arul, a supporter of party founder S Ramadoss, called the incident "an attempt on my life" and accused PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss of orchestrating the attack. The Anbumani camp did not respond to the allegation.

The clash comes amid growing tension within the PMK, as factions led by the father-son duo Ramadoss and Anbumani vie for control. The party has five MLAs, and both sides have a few supporting.

The incident has also come against the backdrop of the opposition's repeated criticism of law and order in the state under the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).