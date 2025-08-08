Tamil Nadu Government Staffer Assaulted By Councillor Belonging To DMK Ally

A councillor of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), part of the ruling DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a government employee inside the Bhuvanagiri Town Panchayat office in Cuddalore district.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday when Bharathidasan entered the office and demanded that a bill be prepared for a contractor for works carried out in his ward. The staffer, who was engaged with another task, asked for time until the evening to process the bill. This led to an argument during which the councillor allegedly verbally abused and assaulted the staffer, issuing death threats and punching him in the face.

Speaking to NDTV, a senior police officer said, "We have immediately arrested the VCK party functionary on the basis of the government official's complaint. There was an issue over payments. Investigation is on."

CCTV visuals show the councillor, identified as Bharathidasan alias Kalimuthu, physically assaulting Radhakrishnan, a junior assistant at the panchayat office. The video shows the man initially roughing up the official and later shows both men engaging in a scuffle exchanging blows.

The incident has sparked a political row, with BJP leader K. Annamalai launching a scathing attack on the DMK government. Sharing the CCTV footage on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "When public servants are attacked in their office, it is not just a breakdown of governance; it is a breakdown of trust in the very system meant to protect the people". He added "This isn't just an isolated act of lawlessness in the last 4 years in TN; it is a reflection of a political culture perpetrated by DMK that has normalised intimidation, violence, and absolute disregard for public institutions."

The ruling DMK, however, defended the swift police action, with spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah saying, "Strict action has already been taken. BJP's Annamalai should first turn towards BJP-ruled states where his party functionaries are complicit in crimes."

Radhakrishnan, who sustained facial injuries, was initially admitted to Bhuvanagiri Taluk Hospital and later shifted to Chidambaram Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Councillor Kalimuthu also claimed he was assaulted and was admitted to the same hospital before he was put behind bars.

The VCK is yet to comment.

Both men are currently undergoing treatment at a medical college hospital in Chidambaram. Police have retrieved CCTV footage and are continuing their investigation.