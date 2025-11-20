Supreme Court's Note On President, Governors, Bills Explained In 10 Points

In a critical moment Thursday afternoon, the Supreme Court clarified that the President of India and Governors of states are not bound by timelines when clearing laws passed by state governments.

A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, who demits office Monday, was responding to a Presidential reference on its April 12 verdict. Then Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan ruled that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi acted in an "illegal" manner by withholding assent for bills passed by the state.

The court began its hearing in August but made it clear the April order will remain; the court said it was acting in an "advisory" role only. Today, the court said the actions of the President or a Governor are not 'justiciable', i.e., subject to trial, and judicial review can be invoked only after a bill becomes law.

READ | "Won't Overturn, Advisory Role Only...": Supreme Court On Presidential Reference

Here are 10 key points made by the court.