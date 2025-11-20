Gandhi Maidan: The Stage Of Nitish Kumar's Rebellion, And His Swearing-In

Patna's Gandhi Maidan, where Nitish Kumar will take the oath as Bihar's Chief Minister for a record 10th time, has been witness to key turning points in history, including the Indian freedom struggle and Jayaprakash Narayan's war cry against then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the anti-Emergency movement.

This movement would catapult a bunch of young student leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar, into the vortex of national politics. And two decades after Jayaprakash Narayan cried, "Singhasan choro ke janta aati hai" (Vacate the throne for the people), Nitish Kumar would leave his imprint on Gandhi Maidan's history, announcing his separation from long-time comrade Lalu Yadav and taking a leap of faith into the unknown.

On Power's Periphery

Lalu Yadav was sworn in as Bihar's Chief Minister for the first time in March 1990. The undivided Janata Dal had come to power riding on the wave of support for VP Singh after he implemented the Mandal Commission's reservation recommendations. From the Gandhi Maidan stage, a 41-year-old Lalu Yadav promised an end to corruption and a New Bihar. As Lalu delivered the speech, Nitish Kumar, then his party colleague, stood behind him, clapping.

This camaraderie would not last. Soon after Lalu Yadav became Chief Minister, differences rose between these two key Janata Dal leaders. Nitish felt Lalu was not focusing on governance. Lalu suspected Nitish was plotting to unseat him. Nitish felt the party's promises to the people must be fulfilled.

Nitish kept reminding Lalu of the promises. He did not take it well. In his book, The Brothers Bihari, veteran journalist, the late Sankarshan Thakur, wrote about Lalu snapping at Nitish during one of these conversations. "Tum humko raaj-paat sikhaoge? Governance se power milta hai kaa? Power milta hai vote bank se," Thakur quoted Lalu Yadav as telling Nitish.

A Long-Drawn Break Up

By 1992, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav were not on talking terms. Following a spat at Delhi's Bihar Bhavan, Nitish Kumar wrote to Lalu Yadav, declaring that it was not possible for him to work with him anymore. Sharad Yadav, then president of Janata Dal, tried to broker peace. He dialled Lalu Yadav and asked him to apologise. He agreed. Sharad Yadav then called Nitish Kumar and told him to make up. He said no.

Thakur wrote, "Laloo intended for Nitish to know he was slighting him; he ensured that news of these outbursts travelled straight and swiftly to him. When he organized a garib raila, or massive rally of the underprivileged, in Gandhi Maidan in the summer of 1993 to showcase the burgeoning constituency of his populism, Laloo made his dislike of Nitish public. Nitish was neither consulted nor invited to participate. His face was airbrushed off publicity posters. This marked the formal expunging of Nitish Kumar from Laloo Yadav's scheme (sic)." Nitish, however, had no plans to prostrate himself before Lalu. He saw himself as an equal, not as an underling.

The Hours Of Dilemma

When Lalu Yadav moved to implement the Mandal Commission's recommendations, non-Yadavs feared that Yadavs would gain the most while others would get only the leftovers. Among these castes were Kurmis, to which Nitish Kumar belongs, and Koeris. Protests began as these communities demanded their rights and said Yadavs had become the "new Brahmins".

These protests culminated in a huge gathering at Gandhi Maidan in February 1994. Seated in his 1, Aney Marg, residence, Lalu Yadav was curious to know if Nitish Kumar would attend the Kurmi Chetna Rally.

Thakur wrote in his book, "Days before the scheduled gathering, Laloo had had a message conveyed to Nitish that if he went to the rally, it would be treated like an act of treason. The rally was a conspiracy against his government, Laloo argued. If Nitish participated, it would be tantamount to a betrayal of the cause, whatever Laloo meant by that."

A mammoth crowd had gathered at the Gandhi Maidan, but Lalu kept asking on-duty cops about just one man: "Aaaya ji Nitishwa? Pata lagao kahan hai (Has Nitish arrived? Find out where he is)."

Nitish was at his friend Vijay Krishna's home, a stone's throw from Gandhi Maidan. He knew this short walk would take him to a point of no return. The question he must have asked himself was: was he ready for this?

In his book, Thakur quotes Nitish's friend Vijay Krishna. "Those few hours we waited that morning were torture. He (Nitish) knew fully well he could not pull along with Laloo but he had difficulty in bringing himself to cast his dare. He was never a confrontationist; confrontation had to claim him. He was on the brink of walking away from Laloo and yet the question he was asking himself and us all morning was what would Laloo think," Krishna said.

The War Cry

Krishna said he was constantly sending runners to Gandhi Maidan to get updates on the mood and the crowd. It was lunchtime, but Nitish had not made up his mind. Food was served, but he couldn't eat.

Krishna and the others then told him. "Go now, you'll never get such an opportunity, such a grand and readymade stage to make your break and your debut as a free man. You don't go now and you'll never be able to. Think what Laloo might be thinking. He's as nervous and tense, his worst fear is you will go. His worst fear is your best chance. Go!"

At 3 that afternoon, Nitish climbed the stage. Thakur wrote, "Nitish had crossed the line. He had set himself up to be tested by those who had risen to challenge the chief minister. If he faltered now, it would be double jeopardy... He no longer had to take a decision, the decision took him."

Nitish roared, "Bheekh nahin hissedari chahiye. Jo sarkar hamare hiton ko nazarandaz karti hai woh sarkar satta mein reh nahin sakti (We seek our rightful share, not charity, a government that ignores our interests cannot be allowed to remain in power)". He had given the war cry; the dice had been cast.

Gandhi Maidan, 31 Years Later

Three decades on, Gandhi Maidan is set to witness the 10th swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister. In these 31 years, much water has flowed through the Ganga. Nitish Kumar has built his image of 'susashan babu' for his governance push and also earned the reputation of 'paltu kumar' for his frequent flip-flops across the political aisle. Nitish and Lalu have come together, hugged, smiled, and then parted ways again.

Today, Nitish will start his 10th innings after the NDA's massive win in these Assembly polls. Lalu Yadav's RJD has taken a huge blow, and the ailing patriarch also battles a rift within his family. Nitish, too, is not getting younger. Speculation about his health condition persists.

For now, though, the moment belongs to him. It is Patna's Gandhi Maidan again. But now, Nitish is not the hesitant rebel taking a leap of faith; he is Bihar's choice, yet again.