FBI Jet, $35,000 Suite Date, Pearl Harbour Snorkel: Kash Patel Faces Heat

In a little over a year since his appointment as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director, Kash Patel's term has been riddled with controversies, the latest being over using a government jet to fly for a luxury date and going for a VIP snorkel at the Pearl Harbour memorial. This adds to a list of accusations against Patel of using his power and government access for purposes that blur the line between professional responsibilities and leisure activities.

A Luxury Date

On May 10 last year, Patel and his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins travelled from Washington to Philadelphia on the FBI's Gulfstream V jet to attend a country music concert, per New York Times. The couple watched the show from a private suite at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, which usually costs between $35,000 and $50,000.

FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson said Wilkins was invited by the performers, while Patel refused to answer questions on who financed the outing.

Months later, Patel flew aboard a Justice Department-registered aircraft from Manassas Regional Airport in Virginia, landing at State College Regional Airport in Pennsylvania to attend Wilkins' concert. Roughly two and a half hours later, the same jet reportedly flew to Nashville, Tennessee, where Wilkins lives. During this time, flight crew and detail collected overtime pay.

FBI policy requires the director to use official aircraft for security reasons but also to repay the cost of any personal travel at commercial rates.

Lawmakers had accused Patel earlier as well of overusing a government jet for personal trips. Patel, at the time, said, "Congress made it mandatory" for him to use government planes for all travel.

VIP Snorkel At Pearl Harbour Memorial

During his visit to Hawaii last summer, Patel and nine others used two boats operated by Navy SEALs for a "VIP snorkel" next to the Pearl Harbour memorial, a sacred military site preserved as a tribute to 900 Navy sailors and Marines who died in the 1941 attack. He swam for around 30 minutes around the USS Arizona, now an underwater tomb that holds the remains of the sailors who sank with it.

Out of respect, visitors are barred from wearing swimwear at the memorial. Former FBI directors have visited Pearl Harbor on official business, but none going back to at least 1993 has gone snorkeling at the memorial, according to those familiar with their activities and a former government diver who spoke to The Associated Press. Aside from a few dignitaries, only military and National Park Service divers are allowed near the wreck to conduct annual maintenance surveys, according to the New York Times.

During the same tour, Patel also visited New Zealand to open a satellite office of the FBI in Wellington, where local reports claimed he was swimming near the harbour despite a tsunami advisory.

Italy Locker Room

Among the earliest instances where Patel faced scrutiny over his confusing exercise of power was when he was seen partying inside the locker room with members of the US men's hockey team after their gold medal win at the Winter Olympics in Milan last February. He defended the trip as recently as this week as "purposely planned" in connection with a cybercrime investigation involving the Italian authorities.

Girlfriend's Presence Raised More Questions

Several travels and related arrangements made on Patel's orders included Wilkins, including a closed-door meeting on drug trafficking in Pennsylvania last month. She sat at the head of the table as Patel and FBI officials discussed strategy and ehard testimonies of families who lost members to the drug crisis. Wilkins said she attended the meeting because she works with "fentanyl and angel families".

Wilkins is also provided a full-time security detail, a provision not enjoyed by spouses and families of previous FBI directors or other cabinet-level appointees and members of Congress. Patel justified it by mentioning the "constant, serious threats" she receives. Following his appointment last year, the New York Times reported that Patel would direct agents from field offices to provide SWAT team security to his girlfriend, transferring them to Nashville, where she lives. The security of detail of two SUVs and four agents costs the exchequer about $1 million annually, apart from overtime, vehicle and other expenses.