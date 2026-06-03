If you are reaching for a chilled glass of sugarcane juice to beat the heat this summer, you may want to know that it does more than simply cool you down. While it is often seen as a healthy and refreshing summer drink, dietitian-nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says there is more to the story.

In an Instagram post, Agarwal explains that one medium glass of sugarcane juice contains about 25-30 grams of natural sugar. Most of this sugar comes from sucrose, with smaller amounts of glucose and fructose. She says it is “equal to having five to six teaspoons of sugar.” The nutritionist adds, “The sugar is in liquid form, so it gets quickly absorbed in the bloodstream, giving you that instant energy and cooling effect.”

Besides this, sugarcane juice also contains small amounts of potassium and polyphenols. She says, “Potassium is great to help fluid balance and also polyphenols and antioxidants, it helps fight oxidative stress in this heat.”

Why Sugarcane Juice Shouldn't Be Consumed Daily

However, there are still drawbacks to consuming sugarcane juice regularly. Unlike whole sugarcane, the juice contains very little fibre and almost no protein. As a result, blood sugar levels rise rapidly after consumption. While this provides a quick energy boost, it is often followed by an energy crash that can leave a person feeling tired, sleepy and sluggish. She compares this effect to “firecracker energy” rather than “candlelight energy” that lasts longer.

Towards the end of the clip, the nutritionist also warns that certain people should avoid consuming sugarcane juice regularly. “So people who have insulin resistance, diabetes or acid reflux, having sugarcane juice on a regular basis may not be the best idea,” she mentions.

Another major concern with sugarcane juice is hygiene. Agarwal says, “The risk is not the juice itself, it's the hygiene. So, whenever you plan to consume it, make sure you consume it from a hygienic place.”

So, is sugarcane juice unhealthy? Not necessarily. The expert says it can be enjoyed occasionally as a refreshing summer drink. However, she advises against treating it as a “health tonic”. The key is moderation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.