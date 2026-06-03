India is witnessing a worrying rise in diabetes and other lifestyle-related diseases, with the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) revealing a significant increase in high blood sugar levels among adults. The survey found that 20.9% of men aged 15 years and above now have high or very high blood sugar levels or are taking medication to control diabetes, up from 15.6% in the previous NFHS-5 survey. The burden appears even higher in urban areas, where 23.9% of men are affected, compared to 19.7% in rural regions. Among women, the prevalence has also risen from 13.5% to 17.8%, highlighting the growing challenge of diabetes across the country. The findings have raised an important question: Are men at a higher risk of diabetes than women? While experts say diabetes can affect anyone, several biological, lifestyle, and behavioural factors may contribute to the higher prevalence seen among men.

What NFHS-6 Data Reveals

According to NFHS-6, men continue to report higher rates of elevated blood sugar than women. Urban men recorded the highest prevalence at 23.9%, while 21.9% of urban women reported high blood sugar levels. The survey also showed a simultaneous increase in obesity, a major risk factor for diabetes, with 27.3% of men and 30.7% of women now classified as overweight or obese.

Why Men May Face A Higher Diabetes Risk

Health experts point out that men often accumulate more visceral fat, commonly known as belly fat, which is strongly linked to insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes. This type of fat surrounds internal organs and can interfere with the body's ability to regulate blood sugar effectively.

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Lifestyle habits may also play a role. Long working hours, sedentary occupations, irregular meal timings, poor sleep patterns, smoking, alcohol consumption, and lower participation in preventive health screenings can increase diabetes risk among men. In many cases, symptoms remain unnoticed until blood sugar levels have already reached unhealthy levels.

Urban Lifestyle A Major Concern

The NFHS-6 findings highlight a clear urban-rural gap. Experts attribute this to changing dietary habits, reduced physical activity, increased dependence on processed foods, higher stress levels, and prolonged screen time in urban populations. These factors contribute not only to rising diabetes rates but also to obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease.

Diabetes Often Develops Silently

One of the biggest concerns with diabetes is that it can develop gradually without obvious symptoms. Early signs such as fatigue, increased thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight changes, blurred vision, or slow wound healing are often ignored.

Regular health screenings become especially important for individuals with a family history of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, or sedentary lifestyles. Early detection can help prevent serious complications affecting the heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves.

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Prevention Remains The Best Strategy

Experts stress that diabetes is largely preventable in many cases through lifestyle modifications. Maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity, consuming a balanced diet rich in fibre and protein, limiting sugary and ultra-processed foods, getting adequate sleep, and managing stress can significantly reduce risk.

The NFHS-6 findings serve as a reminder that diabetes is no longer a condition affecting only older adults. With rising obesity and high blood sugar levels across age groups, particularly among urban men, proactive health monitoring and preventive care have become more important than ever.

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