India is witnessing a worrying rise in lifestyle-related health conditions, with the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) highlighting a sharp increase in obesity and high blood sugar among adults. According to the survey, 17.8% of women aged 15 years and above and 20.9% of men in the same age group were found to have high blood sugar levels. The findings also indicate a growing burden of overweight and obesity across several states, raising concerns about the future incidence of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and kidney disorders. Health experts warn that lifestyle diseases are no longer confined to older age groups. Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, stress, inadequate sleep, and reduced physical activity are contributing to earlier onset of chronic illnesses. While prevention through healthy lifestyle choices remains essential, the growing prevalence of these conditions is also bringing financial preparedness into sharper focus.

Rising Lifestyle Diseases Mean Rising Healthcare Costs

According to Yogesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Onsurity, the NFHS-6 findings reflect a significant shift in India's health landscape. "Obesity and high blood sugar are major risk factors for chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and several other long-term health conditions. These illnesses often require continuous medical attention, regular diagnostic tests, medications, and in some cases, hospitalisation," he says.

The financial burden associated with managing chronic diseases can accumulate over the years. Unlike acute illnesses that may involve a one-time treatment cost, lifestyle diseases often require lifelong monitoring and ongoing medical expenses. As healthcare costs continue to rise, families may find it challenging to manage repeated consultations, laboratory investigations, prescription medications, and emergency hospital visits without adequate financial protection.

Also read: Rise Seen In Health Insurance Coverage Across India, Says NFHS-6: What This Means

Why Health Insurance Matters More Than Ever

Experts say health insurance is increasingly becoming a critical component of healthcare planning rather than merely a safeguard against medical emergencies. Agarwal notes that modern health insurance policies have evolved significantly beyond hospitalisation coverage. Many plans now offer preventive health check-ups, wellness programmes, disease management services, teleconsultations, and digital healthcare support that encourage proactive health management.

"Health insurance helps individuals access timely medical care while reducing the financial stress associated with chronic illnesses. It also supports preventive healthcare through wellness benefits that can aid in early diagnosis and better disease management," he explains. With obesity and high blood sugar levels rising across the country, experts advise individuals to regularly assess whether their existing health insurance coverage remains adequate for their changing healthcare needs.

Prevention And Financial Protection Must Go Hand In Hand

Arun Ramamurthy, Co-founder of Staywell Health, believes the NFHS-6 findings should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders involved in public health. "The increase in obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease highlights the need for a coordinated approach that combines preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyle choices, regular screening, and early diagnosis," he says. According to him, employers, healthcare providers, policymakers, and individuals all have a role to play in creating environments that promote healthier lifestyles and encourage proactive health management. However, prevention alone may not eliminate the financial challenges associated with chronic diseases. "The growing incidence of lifestyle-related conditions has made financial preparedness equally important. Managing chronic diseases involves recurring expenses through doctor visits, tests, medications, and hospital care. Adequate health insurance can help families manage these costs more effectively and reduce the financial impact of unexpected complications," Ramamurthy adds.

Also read: West Bengal To Implement National Health Mission, Ayushman Bharat To Benefit 1.36 Crore Families

Choosing The Right Coverage

Experts recommend that individuals periodically review their health insurance policies to ensure sufficient coverage, particularly if they have risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, or a family history of chronic diseases. Factors such as the sum insured, waiting periods, coverage for pre-existing diseases, cashless hospital networks, preventive health benefits, and disease management programmes should be carefully evaluated before purchasing or upgrading a policy.

"Good health insurance is more important now than it ever has been. Chronic diseases generally require long-term treatment, regular visits to the doctor, medications, diagnostic tests and sometimes hospitalization. These costs can be a strain on familie's budgets. A sound health insurance policy can help you to manage your medical costs, obtain quality healthcare and provide financial security during health emergencies," says Dr. Sumeet Arora, Sr. Consultant, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Paediatric, Paediatric & Adolescent Endocrinology, Artemis Hospitals.

"With rising obesity and blood sugar levels, investing in preventive health care and good health insurance is no longer a choice but a must to help preserve health and money," Dr. Arora adds.

With lifestyle diseases becoming increasingly common, health insurance is no longer just a tool for medical emergencies. It is emerging as an essential part of long-term financial planning, helping individuals access quality healthcare while protecting savings from the rising cost of chronic disease management.

As the NFHS-6 data highlights a growing burden of obesity and high blood sugar across India, experts say the message is clear: prevention remains the first line of defence, but adequate health insurance is becoming an equally important pillar of health security.

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