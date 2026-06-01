West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has recently announced that the state government will proceed with the implementation of the National Health Mission (NHM) and the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. The move is expected to bring healthcare benefits to more than 1.36 crore families across the state and improve access to affordable medical treatment. The announcement was made by the Chief Minister during the inauguration of a new 100-bed ward at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital. The combined implementation of these two healthcare programmes will strengthen hospitals, improve medical services, and reduce the financial burden on families seeking treatment.

Adhikari said, "West Bengal will implement the National Health Mission. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,103 crore for the scheme, out of which we have already received Rs 527 crore. These funds will help improve healthcare delivery across the state."

He added, "We are going to implement the National Health Mission. We are bringing 1 crore 36 lakh families under Ayushman Bharat. We will recruit more doctors, nurses, technical and non-technical staff. This will ensure that a large section of the population in the state receives quality healthcare support."

Major Boost To Healthcare Infrastructure

The National Health Mission is a central government programme aimed at improving healthcare services, particularly in rural and underserved areas. According to the state government, the centre has sanctioned Rs 2,103 crore for the programme, and West Bengal has already received Rs 527 crore. These funds are expected to be used for improving healthcare facilities, upgrading hospitals, and strengthening medical services across the state.

The government has also announced plans to recruit more doctors, nurses, technical staff, and non-technical workers. This is expected to address shortages in healthcare facilities and improve the quality of patient care. Better staffing levels can help reduce waiting times and ensure that hospitals are able to handle increasing patient numbers effectively.

Apart from new recruitment, authorities are also setting up control rooms to monitor district hospitals and healthcare centres. Dedicated teams are also being formed to tackle referral-related problems, ensuring that patients receive timely treatment without unnecessary delays.

Ayushman Bharat To Cover 1.36 Crore Families

One of the most significant announcements is the extension of Ayushman Bharat benefits to more than 1.36 crore families in West Bengal. The scheme is considered one of India's largest healthcare insurance programmes and provides financial support for hospitalisation and treatment expenses.

Ayushman Bharat offers cashless health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family every year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. Eligible beneficiaries can receive treatment in both government and empanelled private hospitals without worrying about large medical bills. The programme is especially helpful for economically weaker sections who often struggle to afford quality healthcare.

The implementation of the scheme marks an important shift for West Bengal. For several years, the state had continued with its own healthcare initiatives instead of adopting Ayushman Bharat. The new decision is expected to bring central healthcare benefits directly to eligible residents while expanding access to treatment across the state.

Benefits For Patients And Families

The biggest advantage of Ayushman Bharat is financial protection during medical emergencies. Hospitalisation costs can be a major burden for families, particularly those with limited income. With insurance coverage available under the scheme, many households will be able to seek treatment without taking loans or spending their savings.

The programme covers a wide range of medical procedures, surgeries, and treatments. Beneficiaries can access healthcare services at approved hospitals across the country. This ensures that eligible patients can receive treatment wherever they are.

Senior citizens, low-income households, and vulnerable groups are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries. Access to quality healthcare can lead to earlier diagnosis, better treatment outcomes, and improved overall health conditions.

Additional Healthcare Reforms

The state government has also announced several measures to improve healthcare delivery.

A large vaccination drive was recently completed across hundreds of hospitals, health centres, block hospitals, and rural healthcare facilities. Officials said the campaign was completed within three weeks with support from the Union Health Ministry.

Another important step involves private hospitals that received government land at highly concessional rates. These institutions have now been directed to reserve 15% of their beds for poor patients, making affordable healthcare more accessible to economically weaker sections.

The government is also exploring the possibility of establishing an AIIMS-like institution in North Bengal. If implemented, the project could significantly improve advanced medical treatment and medical education facilities in the region.

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