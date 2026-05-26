World Health Assembly 2026: Union Health Minister JP Nadda Reaffirms India's Commitment To Universal Health Coverage

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, highlighted India's commitment to improving healthcare for every citizen at the 79th World Health Assembly held in Geneva. He said that India remains dedicated to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), strengthening digital health systems, and supporting global cooperation in healthcare. Speaking at the assembly on the theme "Reshaping Global Health: A Shared Responsibility," he explained that India is moving forward with a people-focused healthcare model that aims to make medical services more accessible and affordable for all sections of society.

The health minister also shared important achievements made by India in recent years. He said that more than 1.85 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandir centres are now operating across the country and are providing primary healthcare services at the community level. He also highlighted the role of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which has created more than 880 million digital health identities. These records help patients receive better and continuous treatment through a connected digital system. India presented these developments as examples of how technology and public health programmes can work together to improve healthcare delivery.

What Is Universal Health Coverage?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), "Universal Health Coverage (UHC) means that all people have access to the full range of quality health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship. It covers the full continuum of essential health services, from health promotion to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care." In simple words, people should not avoid treatment because it is too expensive, and they should not fall into poverty due to medical bills.

UHC covers several healthcare services such as disease prevention, vaccination, maternal care, treatment of illnesses, emergency services, rehabilitation, and long-term care. The idea is not only to treat patients after they become sick but also to prevent diseases and improve overall public health.

The concept has become an important goal for many countries because access to healthcare remains unequal in different parts of the world. Rural populations, low-income families, and vulnerable groups often face difficulties in reaching hospitals or paying for treatment. Universal Health Coverage tries to reduce these differences and ensure equal opportunities for everyone.

India's Progress Towards Universal Health Coverage

India has introduced several programmes to move closer to UHC. One of the biggest efforts is the Ayushman Bharat initiative, which focuses on both preventive and curative healthcare.

Ayushman Arogya Mandirs serve as local health centres that provide services such as regular health check-ups, treatment for common illnesses, maternal care, child healthcare, and screening for diseases. These health centres in villages and smaller towns help to reduce pressure on large hospitals.

The government has also worked on digital healthcare through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The creation of digital health identities allows patients to keep medical records in electronic form. This system helps doctors access treatment history easily and improves coordination between hospitals and healthcare providers. According to the Health Ministry, over 880 million digital health IDs have already been generated.

Importance Of Digital Health In Modern Healthcare

Digital health has become an important tool in achieving Universal Health Coverage. Technology helps improve efficiency and saves time for both patients and doctors.

Digital records reduce paperwork and make medical history available when needed. Telemedicine services allow patients in distant areas to consult specialists without travelling long distances. Online appointment systems and digital prescriptions also make healthcare easier to manage.

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