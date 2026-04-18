Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav Calls For Deeper Integration Of Ayush With Mainstream Healthcare

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Friday called for deeper integration of Ayush with mainstream healthcare systems, strengthening of evidence-based research and enhanced focus on digital health platforms to improve accessibility, especially in rural areas.

He also stressed the need for entrepreneurship, innovation, and capacity building to unlock the sector's full potential and contribute meaningfully to the Viksit Bharat vision.

Jadhav presided over the valedictory session of the two-day Chintan Shivir-2026, which began here on Thursday, for a national-level brainstorming exercise aimed at strengthening policy, governance and implementation frameworks in the Ayush sector.

While addressing the gathering, the Union minister underlined that Ayush represents not just a system of treatment but a holistic health and lifestyle approach, offering solutions to modern health challenges, particularly lifestyle-related diseases.

The last day of the camp began with a session on policy convergence and inter-ministerial coordination for strengthening Ayush in public health.

Senior government officials, including Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, NITI Aayog member Vinod Paul and former health and family welfare secretary Preeti Sudan, were also present on the occasion.

Paul emphasised seamless integration of Ayush with modern medicine to achieve Universal Health Coverage and Vision 2047 goals, while Punya discussed strategies for integrating the alternative healthcare systems covered under the Ayush ministry into Ayushman Arogya Mandir.

Ministry's Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, in his address, noted that the camp served as a platform for introspection, policy review and the development of a roadmap.

He highlighted that the discussions reflected a consensus on strengthening research, standardisation and global credibility, while also emphasising the importance of effective communication and public outreach.

Key initiatives launched during the event included an MoU between the All India Institute of Ayurveda and the General Insurance Council to expand insurance coverage for Ayush treatment and the launch of the Ministry's official WhatsApp Channel.

Besides, the event saw the release of the benchmark rates document for Ayush insurance and the launch of toll-free number 1800-11-0008 for Ayush insurance support.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)