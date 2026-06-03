Delhi Hotel Fire: At least 21 people have died in a fire at a hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar this morning. According to the police, they received the news of the fire incident at Flourish Stay B&B at 8:48 am and immediately launched rescue, evacuation and relief operations. The fire has been extinguished with the assistance of eight fire tenders. More than 40 persons have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Rescue and search operations are still underway.
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Delhi Hotel Fire: Hotel Guests Were Attendants Of Patients Admitted To Max Hospital
Most of the guests at the hotel were foreign nationals who had traveled to the country for medical treatment. These guests were attendants of the patients admitted to Max Hospital.
Delhi Hotel Fire: Women Jump From Building To Escape Fire At South Delhi Hotel
Videos from the scene showed at least women jumping from the upper floors to escape the fire.
Desperate to escape the blaze, two women were seen jumping from the building amid the raging flames on to the road in front of the hotel to save their lives. Locals were seen rushing to help the women as they landed on the mattresses laid out by locals to help those trapped.
#Watch | Woman jumps to safety as fire engulfs in Delhi's Malviya Nagar pic.twitter.com/zdtys4r8fV— NDTV (@ndtv) June 3, 2026
Delhi Hotel Fire: PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Delhi Hotel Fires, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Compensation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and described the loss of lives in the Delhi hotel fire incident as "tragic".
"My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
PM Modi announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the family of those killed in the fire and Rs 50,000 to those injured.
The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 3, 2026
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from…
Delhi Hotel Fire: At Least 40 People Were In The Building
It is believed that around 40 people were in the five-storey building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
A video showed some people jumping to the ground from the burning building to escape the fire.
Delhi Hotel Fire
Police, firefighters and health officials at the site after a fire broke out in a restaurant in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.
Delhi Micasa Inn Hotel Fire: 20 Killed In Massive Fire At Delhi Restaurant In Malviya Nagar
At least 20 people were killed and several others rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar this morning. The fire broke out around 8.50 am in the basement of the Micasa Inn hotel, following which multiple fire engines were rushed to the area.