21, Mostly Foreigners, Killed In Massive Fire At Delhi Hotel

At least 21 people were killed and dozens others rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar this morning. The fire broke out around 8.50 am in the restaurant of the Micasa Inn hotel, which was located in the basement of the five-storey building.

An official said that two water engines, two water bowsers, a quick-response vehicle and other firefighting units were sent after they received the distress call.

Photo Credit: PTI

It is believed that around 40 people were in the building at the time of the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A video showed some people jumping from the burning building to save their lives.

Photo Credit: PTI

The hotel, located in the narrow lanes of Hauz Rani, comprises approximately 25 rooms. It reportedly had accommodated around 40 guests, including foreign nationals who had travelled to the country for medical treatment. Most of the guests in the hotel were reportedly sleeping when the fire broke out.

Restaurant Chef Recalls Fire Horror

Kesar Singh, a chef working at the hotel's restaurant, described the terrifying ordeal. He recounted that it was around 8:00 am when he attempted to switch on an electric stove, causing flames to suddenly flare up.

He soon realised that a fire had already engulfed the hotel.

"I immediately alerted my assistant that the hotel was on fire," he said.

"When I stepped outside, I saw that the entire hotel was on fire. I somehow managed to escape," Negi said.

PM Modi, Rekha Gupta Condole Deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the loss of lives in the fire incident was "tragic" and announced Rs 2 lakh aid for the families of the victims.

"My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," his office posted on X.

He also said the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said she was "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength & courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," she wrote on X.

Immediately upon receiving information about the incident, teams of Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, CATS Ambulance Services and other emergency response agencies were mobilised and launched rescue and relief operations, Gupta said.

"Their swift response helped in rescuing & evacuating several persons from the affected premises," she added.

She said the Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation.

"All necessary medical assistance & support are being extended to the affected families. In this hour of grief Delhi Govt. stands firmly with the affected families. We remain committed to providing every possible support to those impacted by this tragedy," Gupta said.