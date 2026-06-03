Video: Women Jump From Building To Escape Fire At South Delhi Hotel

Shocking visuals emerged from the scene of fire at a South Delhi eatery on Wednesday morning. A massive blaze engulfed the Micasa Inn hotel in Hauz Rani area leading to the death of 21 people, mostly foreigners. The fire that started in the Flourish restaurant of Micasa Inn soon spread to other floors of the five-storey hotel.

Videos from the scene showed at least women jumping from the upper floors to escape the fire.

Desperate to escape the blaze, two women were seen jumping from the building amid the raging flames on to the road in front of the hotel to save their lives. Locals were seen rushing to help the women as they landed on the mattresses laid out by locals to help those trapped.

Jitendra Kumar, SDM, DDMA, South District said: "The restaurant was operating on the ground floor of the building. The cause of the fire is still not known. Some people from the upper floors jumped out of the building on the mattresses laid on the road by the locals." Fire officials were seen striggling to douse the blaze.

Located within the narrow lanes of Hauz Rani, the hotel featured a restaurant in its basement. According to local residents, the hotel comprised approximately 25 rooms and was accommodating around 40 guests, most of whom were foreign nationals who had traveled to the country for medical treatment.

Most of the guests in the hotel were reportedly sleeping when the fire broke out.

News agency PTI reported that some foreigners were among the dead.