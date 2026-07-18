"Us, Blade, Your Throat": Iran Hardliners Turn On Leaders Amid Coup Claims

As Iran struggles to navigate life after the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the country's political fault lines are becoming impossible to ignore. What was meant to be a solemn farewell to the long-time leader instead exposed a fierce power struggle, with hardliners openly turning on President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior officials accused of negotiating peace with the United States.

The anger on display at Khamenei's funeral has now spilt into Iran's political establishment, where accusations of betrayal, coup plotting and surrender are intensifying.

Funeral Turns Into Protest Against Iran's Own Leaders

As President Masoud Pezeshkian walked beside Khamenei's coffin through Tehran, mourners weren't just grieving. Some directed their anger at the president, chanting "death to the compromiser."

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who helped negotiate a ceasefire with the Trump administration and secure limited sanctions relief, reportedly had to leave the funeral after people threw rocks at him while shouting that he was a "traitorous sellout".

The dramatic scenes highlighted growing resentment among Iran's hardline factions, who believe the country's visible leadership abandoned Khamenei's revolutionary legacy by striking a deal with Washington instead of seeking revenge for his death.

Where Is Iran's New Supreme Leader?

Fuelling the political turmoil is the continued absence of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father but has largely remained out of public view.

His silence has sparked speculation among radicals, with some questioning whether he is unable to govern or whether officials around him are quietly taking control in his absence.

Hardliners claim President Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Araghchi are making key decisions without properly following the new supreme leader's directives.

US-based Iran expert Arash Azizi told CNN that Mojtaba Khamenei's absence has allowed other officials to emerge as the country's most visible leaders.

"Mojtaba's continued absence means that they don't have access to him and also that Ghalibaf and allies are effectively in charge of the country... the ultra-hardliners have thus accused Ghalibaf and Pezeshkian of plotting a 'coup' against Mojtaba."

Hardliners Cry 'Coup'

The accusations have become increasingly public. Days before Khamenei's funeral, outspoken hardline lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian posted on X, "Warning to the people of Iran: Is a coup on the way??"

After the funeral, he doubled down. "In these moments of farewell to the martyred Imam (Khamenei), we raise the banner of vengeance for his blood and stand firm against the coup."

Hardliners argue that Iran's leaders are sidelining parliament, ignoring the supreme leader's instructions during negotiations with the US and weakening the country's revolutionary institutions.

Kamran Ghazanfari, another hardline parliamentarian, accused the leadership of shifting power away from traditional centres.

"They are trying to elevate the role of the Supreme Council for National Security while diminishing the role of the supreme leader and parliament. This is the political coup they have designed and are carrying out step by step."

Threats Against The President

The rhetoric has gone beyond political criticism. Before fighting resumed, security-linked religious singer Mohammad Ali Bakhshi issued a direct warning to President Pezeshkian during a public ceremony.

"Mr President, if the leader's conditions are not fulfilled, then it will be us, the blade and your throat." He added, "We will bring hell upon you."

Although the remarks drew widespread criticism, no legal action against Bakhshi has been reported.

Ceasefire Falls Apart

Since Iran's ceasefire with the United States has unravelled, the divisions have deepened. The truce began to collapse after Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering US retaliation and renewed calls from hardliners to abandon the agreement altogether.

For many of Khamenei's most loyal supporters, compromise with Washington was never acceptable. They have instead pushed for military retaliation against both the US and Israel.

Former Iranian foreign minister Manouchehr Mottaki suggested taking direct action against American forces.

"My suggestion is that we go to one of the US bases in the region, where there are hundreds, maybe thousands of these American terrorists. It would be enough if we take 100 soldiers and bring them back to Iran."

Hardliners Begin Losing Influence

On Tuesday, Mahmoud Nabavian was removed from the parliament's National Security Commission, along with another lawmaker who opposed the US agreement.

Nabavian had previously served on Iran's negotiating team before becoming one of the deal's fiercest critics. He also reportedly attempted to derail the agreement by leaking its contents before it was signed.

Experts believe Iran's current leadership is deliberately reducing the influence of the country's most radical political camp.

Hamidreza Azizi of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs told CNN, "We're seeing Ghalibaf exerting influence to sideline these hardline elements. They are too costly for the system, and they're bringing their rivalries out in the open, especially as the situation in Iran becomes unstable."

A Divided Leadership, But One Goal

Despite the bitter infighting, Iran's leadership remains united on one broader objective, to end the conflict while securing sanctions relief and maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Moreover, Khamenei's absence, his support for the ceasefire, the growing power of the Revolutionary Guards have emboldened hardliners who want to continue the war with the United States and Israel.

