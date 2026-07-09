How Quran Verses At Ali Khamenei's Funeral Became Iran's Diplomatic Language

The state funeral is usually an elaborate process, and everything involved in it has symbolic significance. With respect to Iran, whose politics and religion cannot be separated, even the reading of Quran verses can sometimes play an important role in its diplomatic relations.

In the wake of the Iranian state funeral held for its assassinated Supreme Leader, a new discussion has emerged regarding the choice of verses read out before dignitaries from other countries who came to condole the death of Ali Khamenei. Something which could otherwise have just been a simple religious ceremony has turned into a heated debate in Iran and in the Middle East, with commentators suggesting that every verse was selected in accordance with Tehran's perception of the recent behavior of the country paying homage to it.

No official comments were provided by the Iranian government regarding the choice of these verses. This, however, has just fueled the speculation that it was all a well-thought-out exercise of symbolism.

Saudi Arabia's Turn Became The Centre Of Attention

The most heated debate involved the Saudi Arabian delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim.

As the delegation was approaching the body of Khamenei, the reciters began reciting Verse 13 of Surah Al Imran, which is about the Battle of Badr, when Muslims with few resources managed to defeat a more powerful enemy thanks to their God-given help.

For Iranian analysts, it was far from a mere coincidence.

The passage was seen by many as an indirect allusion to the recent military encounter between Iran, Israel, and the United States, when Iran consistently presented itself as struggling against militarily superior powers. While Saudi Arabia openly asked the countries to keep calm throughout the clash, there were reports that some of the US military operations in relation to the conflict had the permission of the country. So, some believe that the passage served as an indirect message from Tehran to Riyadh.

Regardless of whether this is how the passage was meant to be read, it is definitely one of the main readings of the funeral.

Different Guests, Different Verses

However, the Saudi Arabian delegation was not an exception.

It seems like most of the major delegations from abroad were treated with different verses from the holy Quran. The interpretation of the verses, in most cases, seems to be based on recent regional events.

The Turkish delegation was presented with a verse in praise of believers engaged in struggle against those believers who stay behind unjustifiably. Many have seen this verse as an indication of Ankara's careful balance between its regional interests and the recent regional conflict.

There was a difference in verses between the Lebanese government delegation and Hezbollah officials. While the former received the verse about sacrificing for God's cause, Hezbollah got the verse about the triumph of "the Party of God," which means the organization's name itself. There was no doubt that these differences were related to the traditional relationship between Iran and Hezbollah as Iran's proxy force in Lebanon.

Lastly, the Hamas delegation was treated with the verse about keeping the covenant with God. It is clear that the delegation was treated specially to show Iran's support for the Palestinian militants.

Hassan Khomeini's Brief Appearance Adds Another Layer

Symbolism did not only involve the foreign dignitaries attending the funeral.

Another individual who came under the media spotlight was Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who has been known to be in disagreement with the conservative Iranian establishment when it comes to politics.

As he came close to the coffin, the reciters started chanting Verse 95 of Surah An-Nisa, distinguishing between the people who remain behind and the people who devote themselves and their wealth in the way of Allah.

The videos that circulated on social media showed that Hassan Khomeini left before the verse was completed, leading to political interpretation of the move.

Conservatives emphasized its significance, but the reformists denied that politics had any role to play there.

Religion, Diplomacy And Political Signalling

This issue has exposed one of the enduring characteristics of Iran's statecraft, namely the combination of religion and politics in terms of their symbols.

According to the recitation's proponents, the chosen verses were an expression of each delegation's recent political moves and did not mean any personal criticism of the respective diplomats. For them, the selected verses formed part of the unique Iranian style of diplomatic relations, which is based on religion and is aimed at the audience familiar with the symbolism of the Quran.

"The tailored religious messaging underscores a highly charged atmosphere in Tehran, where the clerical establishment and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are navigating the aftermath of a devastating external conflict," underlines Ahmet Kocak, a journalist based in Istanbul.

However, the critics take a different stand on this point.

Firstly, they believe that employing verses of a holy book in order to deliver political messages at a funeral means changing the mood of mourning for diplomatic signals.

Some experts have noted that condolences should not turn into a form of hidden criticism for those guests who are offering condolences despite existing disputes in the region.

Moreover, some people do not consider this practice as Islamic in nature.

More Than A Funeral

The question will remain open forever unless the Iranian authorities themselves decide to explain the reasons for their choice.

However, in itself this dispute is an example of how carefully every detail of any public ceremony in Iran is examined by everyone - inside and outside the country. In a state where politics, religion and diplomacy often intertwine, sometimes even the choice of a single Quranic verse can acquire a political meaning.

But even long after the funeral has ended, the dispute still resonates in the Middle East region, showing once again all the complexity of its relations.