'Gratitude To Friendly India': Iran's Thank You Note Amid Khamenei's Funeral

Iran has sent its gratitude and appreciation to India for its participation in the state funeral of the late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of India described the gesture as a "powerful expression of mutual respect," saying it reflected the historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

On Friday, a high-level Indian delegation comprising Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita paid tributes to the Iranian supreme leader, who was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes in February in Tehran.

Separately, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, along with Sikh, Hindu, Muslim, and Christian religious leaders from India, also paid homage to the late Iranian leader.

What Iran Said

In a long post on X, the Iranian Embassy thanked the Indian community for participation and said that the Islamic republic will never forget this "gesture of friendship, compassion, and heartfelt respect."

"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of India extends its heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation to the friendly government and people of India, especially the official delegation that attended on behalf of the government and people of India, for participating in the funeral ceremonies and paying tribute to the martyred leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei," the post read.

It noted that the "esteemed presence" of political leaders, Members of Parliament, eminent scholars, intellectuals, and leaders of India's diverse faiths and religious communities at these solemn ceremonies reflected the "deep historical, cultural, and human bonds between our two nations."

"It also stood as a powerful expression of mutual respect and sincere solidarity with the people of Iran during this time of national mourning. The people of Iran will never forget this gesture of friendship, compassion, and heartfelt respect. They regard it as a precious testament to the enduring ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India, and as a valuable foundation for further strengthening the longstanding friendship between our two countries," the post said.

"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India once again conveys its sincere appreciation to all Indian officials, distinguished personalities, and the noble people of India who stood with the people of Iran and expressed their sympathy during this period of grief," it added.

Ali Khamenei's Funeral

Iran's state broadcaster, Press TV, reported that Ali Khamenei's funeral procession began on Monday morning in Tehran and is expected to last between 10 and 12 hours as mourners line the route, "the largest public gathering in the country's modern history."

Khamenei's flag-draped coffin and those of his family killed February 28 in an airstrike at the start of the war launched by Israel and the United States sat on board a truck. Authorities decorated the truck's side to resemble the ornamental grating that surrounds the shrine of an imam.

The truck crept through crowds of black-clad mourners, who reached out to touch the grating. Some threw scarves and other items for attendants to brush against the coffin, a common practice in Iran seen as a blessing. Attendants sprayed misted water across the crowds to cool them in the summertime temperatures.

Authorities appeared concerned about the dangers of having a large crowd alongside the procession, with officials on loudspeakers urging the public to walk slowly, not to push, and to stay to the edges of the street.

The coffins will be taken through the streets of Tehran on their way to Mehrabad International Airport over a 12-hour journey, said Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hasan Hasanzsdeh, who is overseeing the procession.

Iran's theocracy plans to see large crowds attend the ceremony across the city to show popular support for the government. Already, hundreds of thousands have gathered at squares in Tehran, waving flags and banners in Khamenei's honour.

Authorities have shut down streets, airspace, and daily life for the mourning, which began Saturday and will end Thursday as the 86-year-old Khamenei is buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, his birthplace.