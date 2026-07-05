Iran's "No History" Reply To Trump's "One Shot" Threat Amid Khamenei Funeral

Iran on Sunday strongly condemned Donald Trump after the US President claimed he could have eliminated the country's senior leadership "all in one shot" as they attended late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, replying that America does not have "civilisation" or "honour".

The remarks came on a day Ali Khamenei's three sons, except successor Mojtaba, and senior Iranian leadership appeared in public to attend the delayed and dayslong funeral of the former Supreme Leader, who was killed on February 28 along with other family members in US and Israeli strikes.

In its sharp retort, the Iranian Embassy in Armenia targeted both Trump and the United States, which celebrated its 250th Independence Day on July 4.

The Embassy said Trump and the US can kill people, but not ideals.

"People can be killed, but ideals cannot. You killed Ayatollah Khamenei, but in reality, you broke a perfume bottle whose scent spread everyplace," it said in a post on X.

It also took a dig at the cultural history of the US.

"You don't understand these things because you have neither civilisation, nor history, nor honour," the post read.

Trump's "One Shot" Threat

Iran's reaction followed a remark made by Trump, who in an interview with US media outlet Axios expressed his surprise at the thousands of Iranians gathering at Ali Khamenei's funeral.

"I thought people hated Khamenei. Maybe it's fake tears," Trump said.

He also proceeded to claim that his country possesses the means to take out Iran's surviving top leadership "all in one shot" as they gathered to mourn the former Supreme Leader.

"They are all there. One shot, and we can take them all out. But we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," Trump was quoted as saying by Axios.

Ali Khamenei's Funeral

Crowds of Iranians, many weeping and some beating their chests, have thronged the Mosalla in Tehran, where the late leader is currently lying in state. International dignitaries, including leaders and bureaucrats from India, are in attendance to pay their respects.

Ali Khamenei will be buried on July 9 following a week of ceremonial processions through Tehran, Qom, Najaf, and Karbala.