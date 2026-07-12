Mystery Of Masked Man At Ali Khamenei's Funeral Finally Solved

The identity of the mysterious masked mourner seen at the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may finally have been established after an Iranian media report identified him as the late leader's eldest grandson.

Following Khamenei's death in US and Israeli airstrikes earlier this year, a man wearing a black face mask and a black baseball cap was seen seated in the front row during the funeral prayers. His appearance fuelled widespread speculation that he was Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who is widely regarded as a potential successor.

However, Iranian news outlet Iran International has identified the masked mourner as Mohammad Javad Khamenei, the late Supreme Leader's eldest grandson.

According to the report, Mohammad Javad is the son of Mostafa Khamenei, the eldest son of Ali Khamenei. He reportedly suffered severe facial burns and other serious injuries during the US and Israeli strikes on February 28 that killed the Iranian leader. The injuries are said to have prompted him to cover his face with a black mask while attending the funeral.

Speculation surrounding Mojtaba Khamenei's condition has also continued since the attack. The New York Post, citing US intelligence assessments, reported that Mojtaba was seriously injured and left badly disfigured in the strikes.

Mojtaba was reportedly inside the same residence as his father when the US and Israeli airstrikes took place but survived because he was in a different room. At the time, Iran's ambassador to Cyprus, Alireza Salarian, said Mojtaba had suffered injuries to his legs, hand and arm and was undergoing treatment in hospital.

Since the attack, Mojtaba has not appeared in public or delivered any speeches. According to Australian media reports, he has been communicating with Iran's military commanders and senior clerics through handwritten messages.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was buried on Thursday after six days of funeral ceremonies held across Iran. The burial took place more than four months after his death because Iranian authorities said the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel made it too risky to hold a large public funeral. His body had remained in cold storage during that period.

His flag-draped coffin was carried into the Imam Reza shrine in his hometown of Mashhad, while Iranian state media claimed that around 43 million people participated in the mourning ceremonies.