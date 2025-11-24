Whistleblower-Turned-Accused Masked Man In Dharmasthala Case Gets Bail

The masked man, who had alleged that he assisted in illegal mass burials in Dharmasthala and was later arrested on charges of perjury for lying about certain facts in the case, was granted bail by the Mangaluru District Court today.

CN Chinnayya had been lodged in Shivamogga jail for the past three months. The bail was approved after a detailed hearing earlier today.

A former sanitation worker, Chinnayya originally claimed that dozens of bodies of women and minors, some bearing marks of sexual assault, were secretly buried between 1995 and 2014 in Dharmasthala. The SIT, however, found major inconsistencies in his statements and evidence.

He was arrested on August 23 for alleged perjury and initially taken into SIT custody before being sent to judicial custody in Shivamogga.

Key Bail Conditions

The court has granted bail with 12 conditions, including the execution of a Rs 1 lakh bond.

Per the court order, Chinnayya must not repeat a similar offence or attempt to flee during the course of the trial.

He is prohibited from threatening, bribing, or influencing witnesses and must not tamper with evidence related to the case.

The accused is directed to cooperate fully with the Investigating Officer (IO) and appear whenever summoned.

Regular attendance in court is mandatory unless specifically exempted by judicial permission.

Contact and Movement Restrictions

Chinnayya must provide valid address proof (such as Aadhaar or voter ID) for himself and his sureties.

Any change in residence must be reported to the court immediately.

He is also required to share his mobile number, WhatsApp, and email ID with the court and cannot leave the jurisdiction without prior approval.

Media and Police Station Compliance

The court has barred Chinnayya from making any public statements or giving interviews to the media regarding the crime.

Additionally, after his release, he must report to the local police station on alternate days until the charge sheet or final report is filed.