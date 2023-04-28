Bureaucrat Shares Pic Of Man Helping Deer Breathe With Oxygen Cylinder, Internet Reacts

The post has amassed over 21,000 views and over a thousand likes.

Several posts on the internet show heartwarming moments between humans and animals. In one such instance, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a picture of a man providing medical aid to a deer. The post has moved the internet and many people appreciated the efforts of the man.

Mr Kaswan took to Twitter to share the post. The photograph shows a man taking care of a deer where the animal is seen wearing an oxygen mask and the man is holding an oxygen cylinder, ensuring that the deer is fine.

In a world where you can be anything. Be kind to all. pic.twitter.com/UwZY6cpx9a — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 28, 2023

"In a world where you can be anything. Be kind to all," he posted along with the photograph. Since being shared, the post has amassed over 21,000 views and over a thousand likes.

Social media users commented on the post with heart emojis, expressing their happiness and gratitude for the kind act.

"Lovely!" said a user.

"One of the most beautiful thing i have seen today," said another person.

A third person said, "Nice".

In November last year, a video of a Sambar deer visiting a tea stall and having snacks went viral on social media. It was shared by IFS officer Dr Samrat Gowda on Twitter. The video showed a Sambar deer standing in front of a makeshift tea stall and looking at the food items. A man, holding a food item, gestured to the deer to come to another side. The animal understood and moved in that direction.

The Sambar was subsequently given food by the man and was seen eating it. While some of the guests at the tea shop moved closer to get a better look, the deer continued to eat from the man's hand peacefully.