Bureaucrat Shares Cub's Pic After Sariska's Tiger Population Goes Up To 40

The Sariska Sanctuary is spread over 1,213.34 square kilometres in the Aravalli Hills

The number of tigers in Rajasthan's Sariska Tiger Reserve has increased to 40 with the birth of four cubs. Expressing happiness, Indian Forest officer Parveen Kaswan shared picture of tigress with its lively cubs and wrote on X, "That proud mother and picture which makes every conservationist happy. ST22 of Sariska has given birth to 4 cubs. #Sariska is a wonderful story of conservation success; From 0 #tigers to 40 tigers in sixteen years. Wonderful work done by ground staff and officers."

That proud mother and picture which makes every conservationist happy. ST22 of Sariska has given birth to 4 cubs.#Sariska is a wonderful story of conservation success; From 0 #tigers to 40 tigers in sixteen years. Wonderful work done by ground staff and officers. Pc RFD. pic.twitter.com/LTiH7V4OXL — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) June 1, 2024

The post soon went viral and has gathered over 50,000 views with social media users congratulation the IFS officers and the ground staff on their conservation efforts.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also shared the news on X. He wrote, "We welcome the new guests to Sariska."

There has been a major increase in the number of tigers in Sariska as their strength has reached 40 with tigress 'ST 22' giving birth to four cubs, the chief minister said.

Sharing the video of the cubs, he said the fourth cub of tigress 'ST 12' was also captured in the camera trap and added that three of her cubs were spotted in March. He said after the rehabilitation of tigers in 2008, tigress 'ST 12' gave birth for the first time.

"Our government is fully committed to the conservation of the tiger, the symbol of speed and power, and to maintain a balanced ecosystem for them," he added in his post.

सरिस्का में नए मेहमानों का स्वागत है....



"सरिस्का" में बाघों की संख्या में एक बड़ी वृद्धि हुई है, अब बाघों की संख्या 40 पर पहुंच गई है। इसके साथ ही, बाघिन "ST22" ने 4 शावकों को जन्म दिया है वहीं सरिस्का की बाघिन "ST 12" का चौथा शावक कैमरा ट्रैप में कैद हुआ है, इससे पहले मार्च… pic.twitter.com/iISmeMIPRk — Bhajanlal Sharma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@BhajanlalBjp) May 30, 2024

There were no tigers left in Sariska in 2005. To revive the tiger population here, a tiger rehabilitation programme was started in 2008 by bringing two tigers and tigresses from the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur district.

Apart from tigers, Sariska also has a large population of leopards and other wild animals.

