No Mining Activity Around Sariska Tiger Reserve: Supreme Court's Big Order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday put a stop to all mining activities within a 1 km radius of the Critical Tiger Habitat area around Rajasthan's Sariska Tiger Reserve.

A Bench of Justices BR Gavai, Sandeep Mehta and SVN Bhatti also asked the state to formulate a closure plan or take necessary steps for compliance with its orders.

The matter has been listed for further hearing in July.

The Court was hearing an application for directions to the state to stop illegal mining activities within a 10 km area of Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary without approval of the National Board for Wildlife and within a 1 km area of the CTH - a protected area of Sariska Tiger Reserve.

The petition claimed that multiple mining companies in Rajasthan were flouting various orders and directions issued by the top court regarding mining activities in the Eco Sensitive Zones comprising the CTH areas of Sariska Tiger Reserve.