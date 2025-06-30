Sariska's Tigers Await Rajasthan Government vs Opposition Boundary Showdown

A Rajasthan government proposal to alter Core Tiger Habitat boundaries at the Sariska Reserve - which is home to nearly 50 tigers - has angered environmentalists and the opposition.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed the CTH changes are a 'rationalisation of forest area', and has pointed to a re-drawing of boundaries that adds a net 42.52 sq km to the reserve.

But critics say the move could impact wildlife corridors tigers use to move between forests, and also restart 57 mines shut down by the Supreme Court to protect tigers and their environment.

The controversy revolves around 48.39 sq km of land that happens to contain almost all the mines the Supreme Court had shut down in August last year; the court had said the mines violated the law by operating within a buffer zone meant to protect tigers from human activity.

Restarting these mines - which dig out limestone, dolomite, and marble - could have an adverse long-term impact on the environment, including affect the tigers' habitat and forcing them to move out of their territories, and into villages and towns bordering the reserve, in search of food.

That the mines will be restarted appears likely because the state has argued land excluded from the CTH 'are impacted by human activity and moving them out will benefit conversation'.

The demarcation of CTH in and around Tehla is also expected to benefit hotels being built in the area, which, unchecked and uncontrolled, will add even more pressure on the environment.

The other point of concern is that most of this 48.39 sq km is around Tehla - one of the main gateways in and out of Sariska - and where a tigress and her cub were sighted last month.

Wildlife activists have questioned the altering of CTH where tigers have been seen, while the opposition has slammed the BJP for 'selling out to mining interests'. The Congress' Tikaram Jully, the Leader of the Opposition, and the local MLA said the state's move 'smacks of corruption'.

"They changed the CTH where a tiger was seen. The question is 'who benefits? There should be a proper inquiry... almost all of Alwar (the district that contains the reserve) is industrialised... Bhiwadi, Chopanki... everything. This is the only ecological zone," Mr Jully said.

Wildlife activist Rajesh Kishan Sidh, a local who is planning a legal challenge to the CTH alteration, told NDTV any redrawing of boundaries could endanger all 48 tigers in Sariska.

"We are decreasing CTH in Tehla... where a tiger was sighted with her cub. The question is - why are you decreasing CTH land area? What pressure has led to this re-drawing of the map of Sariska?" he asked, noting also that no independent environmentalist had been consulted.

Wildlife officials have raise questions too. RS Shekhawat, the former Field Director of Sariska, who oversaw the resurgence of tigers in the reserve, stressed the need for wildlife corridors.

"Eco corridors are necessary for movement of tigers. Now it appears CTH will reduce by about two km, so from Tehla to Jamwa Ramgarh, and towards Rajgarh, the corridor will be impacted."

Mr Shekhawat also said that even if the CTH was to be altered the state should have prioritised the interests of wildlife conservation by giving an assurance that the ESZ, or eco sensitive zone, around Sariska will be maintained at a minimum of five km, and that this will not be affected.

But perhaps the fiercest criticism is from Congress leader and ex-Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh, who said the proposed changes endanger forests re-generated against great odds.

Mr Ramesh also pointed out both the current Union Environment Minister, Bhupendra Yadav, and his state counterpart, Sanjay Sharma, are from Alwar district, and posted on X, "... surely this double engine cannot be supporting such corridor fragmentation to benefit mine owners..."

The Rajasthan government, meanwhile, has declared it is, in fact, honouring the spirit and word of a Supreme Court ruling that said forest areas could not be allowed to decrease.

Insisting the end result will be 'positive', it pointed to the increased reserve area and hit back at critics, declaring 'those who are opposing this don't have full knowledge of what is being done'.

"'Critical habitat' means the tiger should be conserved and the forests should be protected, which means both the buffer zone and the critical habitat. the Supreme Court was also clear - forest areas should not decrease. So, in fact, our forest area has increased, The Rajasthan Wildlife Board and National Wildlife Board have agreed to this proposal," he declared.

"Our aim is to expand the buffer area also because the numbers of tigers is Sariska is increasing. Those who are opposing this do not have full knowledge of what is being done."

Fifteen years after Sariska was left without tigers - thanks to poachers - the reserve has become a success story. But now its new population of tigers is under threat again.