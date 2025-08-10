UP Woman Calls Lover Home, Joins Husband In Killing Him With Screwdriver

Police have detained a couple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal for allegedly torturing and murdering a 45-year-old man at their home with tools such as a screwdriver and pliers. While the victim Anish's family said he was murdered over a Rs 7 lakh loan, police have pointed to an extramarital affair as the reason behind the horrific crime.

Anish's father, Mustakim, said he was murdered brutally. "They broke his hands and legs, stripped him. They called him to their home and murdered him," he said.

Asked what could have led to the killing, Mustakim said Anish's wedding had been finalised and he had gone to a neighbour's home to ask for Rs 7 lakh he lent him years back. "They killed my son so brutally that I cannot even describe it," he said.

The family members have said that an injured Anish somehow managed to escape from Bhure's house and ran to his home, where he breathed his last.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said police got information about Anish's death late last night. "We are registering a murder case and further action will be taken."

Mr Srivastava said the investigation had revealed that Anish's neighbour Raees Ahmed and his wife Sitara had murdered him brutally. "During questioning, we found that the victim, Anish, was in a relationship with Sitara. Raees and Sitara plotted Anish's murder, invited him over and then killed him," he said. It is not clear what led Sitara to join the murder plot.

Inputs by Satya Pal Singh