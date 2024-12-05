Sambhal Violence Probe: UP Police Recover 'Made in USA' Cartridge Cases

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination

The Uttar Pradesh Police reported on Thursday that they recovered fired cartridge cases marked "Made in USA" from the violence-hit Sambhal district.

Speaking to ANI, Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi stated that the police, in collaboration with the municipality, are conducting thorough cleaning and searches of the streets, aiding the collection of evidence.

"During today's search, two fired cases of 7.65 mm and two fired cases of 12 bore, with 'Made in USA' inscribed on them, were found. In a previous search, a fired case from the Pakistan Ordnance Factory was recovered. A total of 10 banned cartridges have been discovered so far," SP Bishnoi said.

Discussing preparations ahead of Friday prayers, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Moradabad Range, Muniraj G, said that Rapid Action Force (RAF), local police, the District Magistrate, and the SP conducted a flag march in the area on Thursday.

"The entire Sambhal district remains peaceful. As a precaution, several companies of PAC and RAF have been deployed. Barricades, rooftop monitoring, and drone surveillance will be in place tomorrow," he said.

The DIG further added, "In Sambhal, new CCTVs have been installed at spots where they were previously damaged. The SP and DM also convened a meeting with active members of the Peace Committee, urging them to promote harmony."

Meanwhile, addressing an anti-encroachment drive in the region, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya clarified that the operation is being conducted exclusively in Chandausi.

"The anti-encroachment drive is limited to Chandausi and has been ongoing for the past month. Action is taken only after alternative arrangements are provided to those displaced. We are proceeding in compliance with Supreme Court orders," the DM stated.

Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the Executive Officer of Chandausi Municipality, mentioned that disputed land near the waterworks is being measured as part of the drive.

"The municipality land will be cleared and allocated systematically. Shops from Fawwara Chowk to Bajhoi Road have been demolished. A campaign was also conducted at Sambhal Gate the day before yesterday. This campaign will continue until the entire municipality is free from encroachments. Displaced individuals will be provided alternative accommodation. Notices were not issued because no authorised representatives were present. This initiative aims to make Chandausi clean and appealing," he said.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in four deaths and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.

