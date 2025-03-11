BJP Leader Injected With Poison? Cops Probe Murder Case In UP's Sambhal

A BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh was killed by three unidentified men with the police now probing the alleged use of a poisonous injection in the murder. The three men arrived at BJP leader Gulfam Singh Yadav's house on a bike on Monday afternoon, injected him with some substance, and fled, police said. Mr Yadav died while being taken to Aligarh as per the doctors' referral.

"It has come to light that he was murdered by injection by three unknown bike riders. He was taken to the government hospital in a critical condition by his family. From there, he was referred to a higher centre. The BJP leader died in Aligarh," Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said.

Reports suggest that the attackers had entered the BJP leader's home on the pretext of meeting him. They sat down with him, enquired about his wellbeing, and asked for water from the politician. When the BJP leader laid down after offering them water, they injected him in his stomach and fled. His health deteriorated after the incident and he even screamed in pain, alerting his family members.

The autopsy of the BJP leader's body is being done in Aligarh.

The police have recovered key evidence from the crime scene, including an empty syringe and a helmet.

Mr Yadav, whose wife is a village head, had contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-election on a BJP ticket. His family hasn't filed any complaint yet, but the police have started probing the case.

Mr Bishnoi said four police teams have been deployed to look for the culprits. The CCTVs installed along the roads are also being checked. The police have got some clues, and the accused will be arrested soon, the SP added.

The state Congress has slammed the government over the murder and said, "In the double engine BJP government, the murder of a BJP leader by miscreants inside his house is a direct proof of 'Ravan Rajya'."