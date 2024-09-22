UP Woman, Her 2 Sons Murder 17-Year-Old Daughter Who Was Raped: Cops

Police have arrested a woman and her two sons in connection with the murder of her 17-year-old daughter last week, officials said on Sunday.

The trio hatched the murder plan as they feared disrepute to the family due to an ongoing rape case in which the teenager was the alleged victim, police said.

The incident occurred on September 18 when the girl was shot dead while she was on a motorcycle with her brother and mother, police said.

Police had earlier said that Rinku, 20, had raped the girl and a case was registered against him in Ghaziabad police station in February. He came out on bail earlier this month.

After the girl was shot dead, the family alleged that Rinku along with another associate killed the girl for revenge, police said.

Following this, the police registered a case and detained Rinku and his associate, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar said.

However, during the investigation, the police found that fearing disrepute to the family, the girl's mother and her two brothers had planned to kill her, Mr Kumar said.

The girl's brother Vineet along with his maternal uncle Mahavir planned and shot his sister, who was on a motorcycle with her other brother, Neeraj, and mother, Brijvati, Kumar said.

Police have arrested Neeraj, Vineet and Brijvati while Mahavir is currently on the run. They recovered an illegal countrymade pistol used in the crime along with cartridges and the motorcycle, the SP said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

