Man Slits Wife's Throat Over Affair Suspicion, Goes To Cops With 3 Sons

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal killed his wife over suspicion that she was having an affair and then surrendered at a police station, cops said today.

The accused, Sonu, killed his wife, Rakhi, by slitting her throat with a knife on Tuesday. They have three children.

After the murder, he reached the police station with his three sons and told cops, "Arrest me. I have come here after killing my wife."

Senior police officials then rushed to the residence and recovered her body. They have sent the body for postmortem.

During interrogation, Sonu told the police that he killed her as she didn't pay heed to his warnings about her affair.