Tiger Captured After Nerve-Wracking Chase Ends In Rajasthan Home Kitchen

Yesterday, the tiger attacked three people, including a woman working in the field in Rajasthan's Dausa.

Read Time: 2 mins
Tiger Captured After Nerve-Wracking Chase Ends In Rajasthan Home Kitchen
Tiger number 2402 strayed out of the Sariska reserve.

A nerve-wracking nine-day-long hunt for a male tiger, which strayed from the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, ended this morning after the forest department succeeded in tranquillizing the animal. The tiger was first locked inside a house and then captured. 

Yesterday, the tiger attacked three people, including a woman working in the field in Rajasthan's Dausa. The wild animal was hiding in the bushes when it attacked the woman first and then two other people. The injured are being treated in Jaipur. 

Tiger number 2402 strayed out of the Sariska reserve and a hunt was on to locate it. Yesterday, a video showed the wild animal leaping onto the forest department's car and then running away. The tiger attacked the rescue team when they tried to tranquillize it. Total three tigers left the reserve, the hunt for other two is still on.

After attacking the forest team, the tiger moved toward Alwar Rajgarh. 

Today, the tiger was locked inside a house close to Alwar. The forest team evacuated people from the house and locked the house before tranquillizing it.

