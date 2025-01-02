Video: Tiger Jumps On Rajasthan Forest Officials Car Who Came To Rescue It

Three people, including a woman working in the field in Rajasthan's Dausa, suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a tiger.

The wild animal was hiding in the bushes when it attacked the woman first and then two other people. The injured are being treated in Jaipur.

The people in the village alerted the forest department but the tiger attacked the rescue vehicle. A video showed the wild animal leaping onto the forest department's car and then running away. The tiger attacked the rescue team when they tried to tranquillize it.

Three tigers have strayed out of the Sariska Tiger Reserve which has a total of 42 tigers.

Another video showed the tiger howling when villagers tried to come closer and it was stuck between two walls. The tiger then escaped into the bushes. Tiger number 2402 has been missing for eight days and the forest department has been trying to rescue the animal.

The other two tigers missing from Sariska are believed to be in the Jamwa Ramgarh area of Jaipur. In the last years, four tigers have moved out of the reserve. Most of them are adult males who are two years old.